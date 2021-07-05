Non-existing ranks are indicated in false testimonies against Armenian POWs in Baku

There are non-existing ranks indicated in the false testimonies against Armenian prisoners of war.
Under what principle are some Armenian prisoners of war being returned from Baku in exchange of mine maps and under what principle are others being sentenced as “terrorists”? This is a question that has yet to be clarified.
During the court hearings, from time to time, there are testimonies, the content of which makes it clear that they were written in Baku. There is another similar “testimony” that is embarrassing for the Azerbaijani special services.
Based on that “testimony”, accused Felix Grigoryan allegedly declared that “Colonel-Lieutenant Arsen Ghazaryan” was a commander, and even though there is such a rank in the Azerbaijani army, it doesn’t exist in the Armenian army.
The remaining testimonies written with the same spirit.