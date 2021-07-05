News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Non-existing ranks are indicated in false testimonies against Armenian POWs in Baku
Non-existing ranks are indicated in false testimonies against Armenian POWs in Baku
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There are non-existing ranks indicated in the false testimonies against Armenian prisoners of war.

Under what principle are some Armenian prisoners of war being returned from Baku in exchange of mine maps and under what principle are others being sentenced as “terrorists”? This is a question that has yet to be clarified.

During the court hearings, from time to time, there are testimonies, the content of which makes it clear that they were written in Baku. There is another similar “testimony” that is embarrassing for the Azerbaijani special services.

Based on that “testimony”, accused Felix Grigoryan allegedly declared that “Colonel-Lieutenant Arsen Ghazaryan” was a commander, and even though there is such a rank in the Azerbaijani army, it doesn’t exist in the Armenian army.

The remaining testimonies written with the same spirit.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijani soldier fires gunshots at Armenian cross-stone in Hadrut (VIDEO)
In the video, one can clearly see...
 Artsakh emergency service ex-official: Let Azerbaijanis be little careful when using those minefield maps
Nothing is ruled out…
 Armenia Security Council Secretary to Stanislav Zas: Current situation can't be labeled as incident
Taking into account the fact that the...
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijan tries to make Queen Elizabeth an accomplice to its "victory" in Karabakh
Baku resorts to perhaps not new, but quite interesting technique—figuratively speaking, to "dance terrorism"—to advance its interests and achieve its goals...
 Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Azerbaijan continues grossly violating norms of international humanitarian law
Moreover, according to her, the international community welcomes Baku's such behavior…
 Analyst: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders have committed criminally punishable crimes
The return of 15 Armenian captive servicemen from Baku in exchange for minefield maps…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos