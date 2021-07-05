News
News
Armenia Constitutional Court to consider Friday the petitions challenging snap parliamentary election results
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Constitutional Court has decided to consider on Friday the four petitions challenging the results of the recent snap parliamentary elections in Armenia. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Constitutional Court.

The consideration of these petitions submitted by the four political forces will take place through a written procedure.

The Constitutional Court has decided to join these petitions and to consider them on Friday.

Constitutional Court Judge Edgar Shatiryan has been appointed as the rapporteur on this case.

The "Armenia" bloc, led by second President Robert Kocharyan, and the "I Have Honor" bloc, supported by third President Serzh Sargsyan—which both have won parliamentary seats as a result of the snap parliamentary elections on June 20—as well as the Zartonk (Awakening) and Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) parties—which have not won parliamentary seats—are challenging these results at the Constitutional Court.
