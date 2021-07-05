News
News
Los Angeles-Armenians declared guilty of fraud
Los Angeles-Armenians declared guilty of fraud
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Four Los Angeles-Armenians have been declared guilty of fraud after receiving millions of dollars from the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Among the criminals are Richard Aivazyan, 42, his wife, Marietta Ter-Abelyan, 37, his brother, Artur Aivazyan, 41, and Vahe Dadyan, 41.

Officials say the guilty used fake or stolen IDs to present false statements to the Fund and received $18,000,000. They spent the money to buy luxurious houses in Glendale and Palm Desert, as well as a luxurious watch, jewels, diamonds, purses, clothes, furniture and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

They all face long-term imprisonment and will have to be stripped of their bank accounts, jewels, watch, gold coins, houses and nearly $450,000.

Tamara Dadyan, 39, Artur Aivazyan’s wife, has already pleaded guilty.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
