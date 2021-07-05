News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Security Council Secretary to Stanislav Zas: Current situation can't be labeled as incident
Armenia Security Council Secretary to Stanislav Zas: Current situation can't be labeled as incident
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today held phone talks with Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas. At the outset, Secretary-General Zas congratulated Grigoryan on the successful organizing and holding of the snap parliamentary elections held on June 20.

As reported the Office of the Security Council of Armenia, Secretary Armen Grigoryan expressed his concern about certain statements and evaluations that the CSTO Secretary-General made and gave on July 3 and expressed certainty that the current situation [on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border] can’t be labeled as an incident since the servicemen of Azerbaijan haven’t been leaving the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia for a long time now.

Taking into account the fact that the actions of the Azerbaijani side are a blatant attempt of seizure of a part of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, once again, Grigoryan stressed that the CSTO needs to show restraint in terms of the formulations that are made at the level of the Secretariat in order to not deal a blow to the constructive efforts targeted at a settlement of the situation.

At the end of the conversation, Grigoryan emphasized that it would be appropriate to organize the visit of the Secretariat of the CSTO to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in order for the Secretariat to become familiar with the situation on the spot.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijani soldier fires gunshots at Armenian cross-stone in Hadrut (VIDEO)
In the video, one can clearly see...
 Artsakh emergency service ex-official: Let Azerbaijanis be little careful when using those minefield maps
Nothing is ruled out…
 Non-existing ranks are indicated in false testimonies against Armenian POWs in Baku
Based on that “testimony”, accused...
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijan tries to make Queen Elizabeth an accomplice to its "victory" in Karabakh
Baku resorts to perhaps not new, but quite interesting technique—figuratively speaking, to "dance terrorism"—to advance its interests and achieve its goals...
 Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Azerbaijan continues grossly violating norms of international humanitarian law
Moreover, according to her, the international community welcomes Baku's such behavior…
 Analyst: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders have committed criminally punishable crimes
The return of 15 Armenian captive servicemen from Baku in exchange for minefield maps…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos