Digest: 1,595 soldiers bodies found in Nagorno-Karabakh, more on COVID-19 in Armenia and Artsakh

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 05.07.21:
- Azerbaijan is figuratively speaking, to "dance terrorism"—to advance its interests and achieve its goals, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) FM David Babayan noted commenting on the performance of the "Khari Bulbul" composition — dedicated to Azerbaijan's "victory" in Karabakh—at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the UK.
The Queen of Great Britain [Elizabeth II] attended a harmless event—a horse show. But as a result, the equestrian event took on a terrorist nature," he noted. "The Azerbaijanis are trying to make other countries, in this case, Great Britain—and the Queen herself—, an accomplice to their so-called ‘victory.’"
- The judicial farce against 13 Armenian captives continues Monday in Azerbaijan—at the capital Baku Court on Grave Crimes.
And according to Haqqin.az, these Armenian captives are testifying at the court hearing presided over by Judge Azad Mejidov.
- Rescuers have found and retrieved four more remains from the occupied territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of search operations carried out on Saturday.
According to preliminary data, these remains are of the Armenian participants—conscripts, volunteers, and reservists—in the hostilities last fall.
To date, 1,595 such remains have been found ever since the ceasefire last November.
- As of Monday morning, 53 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,606 in the country.
Also, one more death from COVID-19 was registered, making the respective total 4,527 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 67, the total respective number so far is 217,198.
Meanwhile, a total of 48 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which two new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed.
At present, 11 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.
A total of 2,907 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 27,026 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
- Levon Aronian won the Goldmoney Asian Rapid online chess tournament.
On the second day of the final, the Armenian grandmaster defeated the Russian chess player Vladislav Artemiev.
He will receive a $ 30,000 prize for winning first place.
Goldmoney Asian Rapid is the 7th round of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour organized by Magnus Carlsen. The total prize fund is 1.6 million dollars, Goldmoney Asian Rapid - $ 100,000.