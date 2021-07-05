Armenia trailer truck has major road accident, catches fire in Georgia

It was transporting several tons of tomatoes to Russia…
A major road accident and ensuing fire occurred in Georgia a few days ago, shamshyan.com reported ( https://shamshyan.com/hy/article/2021/07/05/1190716/ ).
A trailer truck of the Spayka cargo transportation company of Armenia, and which was transporting several tons of tomatoes to Russia, had crashed in Georgia, as a result of which a fire had broken out in the vehicle.
The trucker’s relatives who called had informed that this truck driver was Artak Sargsyan, 48.
A video of this road accident has been posted, too.