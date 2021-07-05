Rate of emigration from Armenia grows by 28% in second quarter of 2021

During the first six months of 2021, 602,679 citizens of Armenia arrived in Armenia, while 740,785 left the country. Overall, there were 1,343,464 passengers in the mentioned period.
There were 270,975 passengers at Zvartnots and Shirak airports in the first quarter of this year.
In the first three months of 2021, 105,236 people arrived and 165,739 people departed.
In the second quarter of this year, there were 501,017 passengers at both airports of Armenia.
In the second quarter of 2021, 497,443 passengers arrived in Armenia, while 575,046 passengers departed.
In the first quarter of 2021, the number of people who departed is 60,503 more than the number of people who arrived.
In the second quarter of 2021, the number of people who departed is 77,603 more than the number of people who arrived.
It turns out that the difference in the second quarter is 28% greater than the difference in the first quarter.