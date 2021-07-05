'Armenia' bloc issues statement on occasion of Constitution Day

‘Armenia’ bloc (the bloc won seats in parliament following the June 20 parliamentary elections) has issued a statement on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The statement reads as follows:

“Today is Constitution Day in Armenia, and the Constitution is one of the major symbols of our country. Adopted through a nationwide referendum on July 5, 1995, the Constitution, in essence, reaffirmed the collective wishes and values of the citizens of Armenia. The Constitution enshrined the most essential principles for public administration and nation-building.

Later, taking into consideration the tendencies of the development of the country and system of governance, amendments were made to the Constitution through referenda held in 2005 and 2015, but our collective aspirations to have a sustainable and democratic state and legal country remained unquestionable.

Constitution Day is also a day to assess this document which is an absolute value. Unfortunately, over the past two to three years, the steps adopted by the political authorities and political majority of the country and the results show that there are many violations of the order and norms of the Constitution in Armenia and they are systemic. The foundations for a legal country and the value system of statehood are undermined, and the sovereignty and further development of the country is in jeopardy. The negative consequences of all this also have an impact on the international reputation of the country.

Dear compatriots, Constitution Day obliges ‘Armenia’ bloc once again to further reinforce our struggle to suspend further destruction of our statehood and to not spare efforts to make sure the norms and rights enshrined by the Constitution become real and tangible for Armenian statehood and all citizens of Armenia.

Together we will build a strong, social and legal country in which we will take pride in being the citizens of the country.”