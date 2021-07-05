News
Monday
July 05
News
Monday
July 05
Armenia acting PM signs decision to set up inter-agency commission to solve irrigation issue
Armenia acting PM signs decision to set up inter-agency commission to solve irrigation issue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today signed a decision on setting up an inter-agency commission, one of the members of which is acting Minister of Environment Romanos Petrosyan.

The aim of the commission is to prevent possible drought or water scarcity, eliminate or mitigate the consequences of drought or water scarcity, coordinate the actions for identifying and promptly responding to the possible problems, as well as coordinate the actions for development of a strategy to increase effectiveness of the irrigation sector. 
