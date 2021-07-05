Armenia citizens can travel to Germany for tourism purposes

Ural Airlines to launch direct flights to and from Nalchik and Yerevan starting July 8

Over 1,000 Afghan soldiers escape to neighboring Tajikistan after clashes with Talibs

Turkish Air Force commander on working visit to Azerbaijan

Armenia acting PM signs decision to set up inter-agency commission to solve irrigation issue

Armenia acting economy minister attending Innoprom-2021 International Industrial Trade Fair in Russia

Karabakh State Minister receives rector of Armenian National Agrarian University of Armenia

Azerbaijani soldier fires gunshots at Armenian cross-stone in Hadrut (VIDEO)

Digest: 1,595 soldiers bodies found in Nagorno-Karabakh, more on COVID-19 in Armenia and Artsakh

Armenia Shirak Province residents shut down Yerevan-Gyumri road, demand not met

Armenia trailer truck has major road accident, catches fire in Georgia

Armenia MP: Gyumri-Yerevan road shut down again, there is no irrigation water

Artsakh emergency service ex-official: Let Azerbaijanis be little careful when using those minefield maps

Los Angeles-Armenians declared guilty of fraud

Armenia MOD Military Police chief promoted to rank of Major General

Armenia police chief promoted to rank of Major General

Armenia Security Council Secretary to Stanislav Zas: Current situation can't be labeled as incident

Armenia ex-MP, his property declared wanted

Non-existing ranks are indicated in false testimonies against Armenian POWs in Baku

Armenia Parliament Speaker congratulates Armenians on occasion of Constitution Day

Armenia Constitutional Court to consider Friday the petitions challenging snap parliamentary election results

Saudi Arabia calls for extension of OPEC + deal for 2022

Ukrainian figure highlights work of Union of Armenians of Ukraine in popularizing Armenia's culture

Stepanakert: Azerbaijan tries to make Queen Elizabeth an accomplice to its "victory" in Karabakh

Analyst: Life of Armenian teen stabbed in Georgia not at risk

Australia senator pledges to recognize Armenian, Greek, Assyrian Genocides

Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Azerbaijan continues grossly violating norms of international humanitarian law

World's largest planetarium, built in Shanghai, opens on July 18

Armenia security service chief is bestowed Major General military rank

Dead body of person, 30, who drowned in Armenia waterfall, is found

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan congratulates on Constitution Day

Analyst: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders have committed criminally punishable crimes

Telegraph: UK special forces may stay in Afghanistan after withdrawal of troops

Judicial farce against Armenian captives continues in Azerbaijan

53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijan emergency ministry launches inquiry into Caspian Sea explosion

Armenia marks Constitution Day

Armenia President: Certain provisions of current Constitution do not provide best solutions

Armenia acting PM: There have been profound changes in our constitutional awareness

Armenia embassy in Moscow comments on statements of Russia public figure

Major road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, rescuers remove victim out of vehicle

China astronauts spend nearly 7 hours in open space

Clashes occur between transgender opponents, supporters in Los Angeles

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank invites expression of interest for open tender for its headquarters

Azerbaijan state oil company denies rumors of accident on its offshore platforms

Turkey to provide Ukraine with corvette and drones

US Embassy: We honor the tremendous partnership between the US and Armenia

7 people killed in Nigeria militant attacks

Deputy Director of IAEA to visit Iran

Tech week Artsakh 2021 conference kicks off in Stepanakert

UN Committee calls on African countries to share experiences in combating migration

At least 29 people killed in plane crash in Philippines

Iranian Deputy FM appoints Ambassador to UK

Biden does not rule out Russia's involvement in new cyber attack

Plane crashes in south of Kazakhstan

89 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia: 5 citizens die

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Joe Biden on US Independence Day

Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to US President Joe Biden

96 illegal migrants rescued off coast of Tunisia

Yerevan hands over minefield maps to Baku in exchange for return of 15 POWs

Frank Pallone says they discussed US role in Armenian POWs release

ECHR refuses to reopen case on death of Yasser Arafat

Russia reports on destruction of 5 terrorists

Karabakh emergency service: 4 more remains found, retrieved

Armenia opposition member: Azerbaijan is going to take UNESCO to places Baku wants to

2 people injured in Syria

Turkey, Russia exchange Syrian soldiers, militants

Armenia acting PM’s latest fabrications on Artsakh not agreed with Minsk Group co-chair countries, says Ashotyan

Pashinyan to Lukashenko: Armenia-Belarus ties will continue as benchmark for interstate relations’ development

Newborn boy found on Gyumri street

Albania allocates $9.7m to purchase Turkey drones

‘I Have Honor’ bloc member: Last snap parliamentary elections will be another period of hell for Armenia, Artsakh

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan authorities’ conduct is open contempt for entire international community

Caucasus Heritage Watch calls on Azerbaijan to stop destroying Armenian cemeteries

Armenia acting deputy PM Avinyan attends EBRD online meeting

Israel carries out airstrike at weapons manufacturing site in Gaza

Catholicos Aram I addresses Pope Francis on issue of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

Avagyan: Authorities should ask Russia peacekeeping commander to talk with Azerbaijan to return convicted Armenians

US troops depart from their main Afghanistan base

Armenia’s Sarkissian to Belarus’ Lukashenko: Friendship of our peoples will still be basis for increasing cooperation

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Zas: Situation in southern Armenia does not comply with CSTO charter provisions

125 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Biden announces several key nominations

UK teen allegedly kills 2 sisters in ‘deal with the devil’

Armenia high-tech industry acting minister meets with Catalonia parliament speaker

Newspaper: Armenia outgoing legislature majority faction MPs are dissatisfied

EU to allocate over €1.5bn to Armenia for five programs

Newspaper: It is known who will head Armenia "I Have Honor" bloc parliament faction

Global food prices soaring at their fastest rate

Hikmet Hajiyev's slip of the tongue - "Zangezur corridor" in exchange of a land route for Armenia towards Russia

Bloomberg: US asks Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to accept refugees from Afghanistan

Armenian bailiffs killed in Sochi posthumously awarded Order of Courage by Putin

Armenian court to continue examination of appeal against arrest of doctor Armen Charchyan on July 6

Turkey reaches no agreement on Kabul airport issue

French military neutralizes several ISIS leaders in Sahel

Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku court sentences 2 Armenian POWs to 4 years in prison, 12 captives to 6 months in prison

Bishkek offers Baku to create Council in "5+3" format at level of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador: US ready to provide support to peaceful normalization and reconciliation of Azerbaijan and Armenia