Armenia Shirak Province residents shut down Yerevan-Gyumri road, demand not met

Residents of several villages of Shirak Province of Armenia shut down the Azatan-Beniamin sector of Yerevan-Gyumri road again with the demand to solve the irrigation water issue or give compensation.

Last week, they also held a protest by shutting down the road. “There is no water today either. Only 200 liters of water flow into Azatan per second, but 1.2-1.5 cubic meters of water are enough for the peak season in order to distribute to the people and make it available for people living in the outskirts,” one of the protesters said.

According to the villagers, the heads of administration of the villages located below the Karnut reservoir were preparing to meet with the chairman of the State Water Committee yesterday, but the regional governor told them that the chairman will personally visit Shirak Province tomorrow and try to solve the issues.