Armenia acting economy minister attending Innoprom-2021 International Industrial Trade Fair in Russia

The delegation led by acting Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan is on a two-day working visit to the Russian Federation to attend the 11th Innoprom-2021 International Industrial Trade Fair and the events that are being held on the heels of the trade fair.
Kerobyan today attended the main plenary session of the trade fair that was entitled “From Flexible Industry to Cooperation in the High Techology Sector: New Perspectives”.
Among the delegates are acting Deputy Minister Narek Teryan, Head of the Department of International Relations at the Ministry of Economy Armen Aivazyan and Head of the Department for Industrial Development Armen Yeganyan. Several business and official meetings are scheduled.