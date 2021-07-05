Turkey and Azerbaijan among countries with which Zelensky says friendship is favorable for Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodomyr Zelensky has indicated the countries with which Kyiv needs to develop mutually beneficial and strategic relations.

Zelensky stated that Ukraine is currently laying the foundations for new projects and initiatives for strategic partnership with the United States and is working actively ahead of the visit of the President of Ukraine to Washington which will be substantive and as full and effective as possible.

“Ukraine has raised the level of its relations with Great Britain to the level of strategic partnership. We are strengthening our partnership and friendship with Turkey. We are deepening the special cooperation with Canada. We will develop mutually beneficial strategic relations with many countries, including China, Germany, France and Poland. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Moldova and several other countries with which we are building substantive strategic cooperation,” he said in his speech at the all-Ukrainian conference entitled “Ukraine 30: International Politics”.