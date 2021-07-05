News
Karabakh State Minister receives rector of Armenian National Agrarian University of Armenia
Karabakh State Minister receives rector of Armenian National Agrarian University of Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

State Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan today received Rector of the Armenian National Agrarian University of Armenia Vardan Urutyan.

As reported the press office of the President of Artsakh, several issues regarding increase of the potential of Artsakh in science and education and the cooperation of the National Agrarian University of Armenia with Shushi University of Technology and public administration bodies were discussed during the meeting.

The State Minister emphasized, with satisfaction, the attention of the National Agrarian University towards Artsakh which is particularly expressed in terms of development of vocational education and modernization of agriculture. In this context, the parties agreed to take active steps for training of agrarian specialists and development of programs for specialists in post-war Artsakh.
