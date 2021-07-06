News
Tuesday
July 06
News
Tuesday
July 06
Over 50 mass media representatives hurt during protest of opponents of LGBT march in Tbilisi
Over 50 mass media representatives hurt during protest of opponents of LGBT march in Tbilisi
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Over 50 mass media representatives were injured during the demonstration held by the opponents of the LGBT march in Tbilisi. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reports that 8 people are currently arrested through an administrative procedure, the First Georgian Channel reports.

Facts of violence were revealed after 55 people were investigated, including against 53 mass media representatives.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs condemns, once again, actions instilling hatred, including violence against mass media representatives. Relevant investigative and procedural actions are being taken. Materials devoted to the incidents are being studied in order to identify those who were involved in the acts of violence and violations,” the press release of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
