France Senate blocks climate change referendum

The French Senate has voted to block a referendum promised by President Emmanuel Macron on whether to enshrine the fight against climate change in the French constitution, it said in a statement on Monday, Reuters reported.
Macron had pledged to organize such a vote in response to criticism that he has not done enough to protect the planet.
A group of centrist senators linked to Macron's party said in a statement on Monday that the senate's vote definitively closes the door on holding a referendum.
A referendum in France requires that the lower and upper house of parliament be in agreement.