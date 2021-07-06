News
News
France Senate blocks climate change referendum
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The French Senate has voted to block a referendum promised by President Emmanuel Macron on whether to enshrine the fight against climate change in the French constitution, it said in a statement on Monday, Reuters reported.

Macron had pledged to organize such a vote in response to criticism that he has not done enough to protect the planet.

A group of centrist senators linked to Macron's party said in a statement on Monday that the senate's vote definitively closes the door on holding a referendum.

A referendum in France requires that the lower and upper house of parliament be in agreement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
