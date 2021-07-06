News
Tuesday
July 06
News
Newspaper: Armenia acting PM decides not to forgive MFA that went against him
Newspaper: Armenia acting PM decides not to forgive MFA that went against him
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: We had written that about 10 diplomats from the MFA [(Ministry of Foreign Affairs)] [along] with [their] families were going to head for the countries of their appointment to work in our representations on a rotating basis, but the government has decided that the staff appointed by [ex-FM] Ara Aivazian should not leave.

Now government censors are sitting, thoroughly looking into the diplomats' FB [(Facebook)] pages. And, God forbid, if they find a comment or “like” against the CC [i.e. the ruling Civil Contract Party] or its leader [acting PM Nikol Pashinyan], they will be deprived not only of the right to work abroad as a means of livelihood, but also of the prospect of advancement.

The process of ruining independent-minded, professional diplomats continues [in Armenia]. The situation at the MFA is tense; they say, “Let’s wait, see who comes as a [new foreign] minister.” Pashinyan has decided not to forgive the MFA that went against him; everyone [there] will be punished, including [MFA Secretary General] Vahagn Melikyan, against whom he [i.e., Pashinyan] has long been against.
This text available in   Հայերեն
