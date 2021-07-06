Newspaper: Information on Armenia officials’ business trips to be restricted?

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The RA Ministry of High-Tech Industry has put a draft decision of the prime minister into circulation, which proposes to make changes in the structure of reports on business trips of state employees published on the e-gov.am website; in particular, to remove from the structure of the report the purpose of the business trip, the topics discussed, meetings, speeches, decisions, and proposals made during the meeting.
The reasoning [behind this draft decision] states that the information presented in the report may cause risks in terms of serving the RA state interests.
This draft [decision] has not been unequivocally accepted, to put it mildly, by professional circles. They see risks, in particular, in terms of transparency of work, as well as public oversight of the spending and efficiency of public resources. In some analysts’ conviction, the restriction of information should be regulated exclusively by law.