France welcomes release of 15 Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

France has welcomed the release of 15 Armenian captives by Azerbaijan in exchange for landmine maps. The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on this, TASS reported.
The statement said that France welcomes the release of 15 Armenian citizens detained by Azerbaijan, as well as Armenia’s transfer of minefield maps of the Fizuli and Zangelan regions of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
The French foreign ministry added that this is an important step towards easing tensions and restoring trust between the parties.
Also, the French MFA called on the parties to fulfill the commitments made in the November 9, 2020 statement, including a substantive dialogue and the release of all Armenian captives.
Furthermore, the statement says that France reaffirms its readiness to promote long-term peace in the Caucasus.