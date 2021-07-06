News
Tuesday
July 06
Rosaviatsiya allows resumption of flights to Turkey from 13 more Russia cities, as of July 12
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Economics, Society

Russia's operative headquarters on the fight against coronavirus has decided to increase by 13 the number of Russian cities from which air communication to Turkey is resumed, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) press service reported.

"As of July 12, 2021, Russian and Turkish airlines will be able to operate flights from 45 international airports in Russia (…). Also, by the decision of the operative headquarters, the list of Turkish cities has been added; flights to Izmir will be possible as of July 12, 2021," Rosaviatsiya stated.

Earlier, flights from Russia were resumed to five Turkish cities: Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Dalaman, and Bodrum.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
