Russia companies can participate in solar panel production in Armenia, says acting economy minister (PHOTOS)
Russia companies can participate in solar panel production in Armenia, says acting economy minister (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The acting Minister of Economy of Armenia, Vahan Kerobyan, on Monday met with the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov. Kerobyan informed about this on Facebook.

"In a warm friendly atmosphere, we have discussed a number of important issues aimed at deepening Armenia-RF [(Russian Federation)] trade and economic relations, and deepening of cooperation in the field of industry.

During the discussion, we have touched upon the intensification of the work by the joint working group set up between Armenia and Sverdlovsk region [of Russia] in 2020, discussed the prospects of Russian companies operating in the free economic zones of Armenia, as well as the opportunities for Russian companies to participate in the production of solar panels in Armenia,” the acting minister of economy added.
