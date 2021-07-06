News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 06
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Criminal case against Armenia army General Staff ex-chief goes to court
Criminal case against Armenia army General Staff ex-chief goes to court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The criminal case against the former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Movses Hakobyan, has gone to court. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Judicial Information System.

The examination of this criminal case has been assigned by Judge Vache Margaryan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan.

Hakobyan has been charged with making some state secrets public.

According to the indictment, Movses Hakobyan had deliberately publicized some military information containing state secrets during a press conference on November 19, 2020.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Minibus carrying about 20 schoolchildren crashes in Armenia’s Armavir Province
The kids were returning from Ashtarak Gorge where they had gone for recreation…
 Armenia trailer truck has major road accident, catches fire in Georgia
A respective video has been posted, too…
 Los Angeles-Armenians declared guilty of fraud
They all face long-term imprisonment and...
 Armenia ex-MP, his property declared wanted
National Assembly former lawmaker Arakel Movsisyan…
 Analyst: Life of Armenian teen stabbed in Georgia not at risk
He was injured during the July 3 incident between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Batumi…
 Dead body of person, 30, who drowned in Armenia waterfall, is found
Near Lichk village of Syunik Province…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos