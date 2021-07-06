Criminal case against Armenia army General Staff ex-chief goes to court

The criminal case against the former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Movses Hakobyan, has gone to court. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Judicial Information System.
The examination of this criminal case has been assigned by Judge Vache Margaryan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan.
Hakobyan has been charged with making some state secrets public.
According to the indictment, Movses Hakobyan had deliberately publicized some military information containing state secrets during a press conference on November 19, 2020.