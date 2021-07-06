News
One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 148 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which one new case of the coronavirus was confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, seven people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 9,174 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 922 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,906 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 27,126 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
