One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 148 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which one new case of the coronavirus was confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
At present, seven people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.
A total of 9,174 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 922 of them have come back positive.
A total of 2,906 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 27,126 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.