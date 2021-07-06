ARF: We will continue the struggle with Armenia authorities

YEREVAN. – The [snap] parliamentary elections [on June 20] did not solve the long-lasting political and internal societal crisis in the country. This is noted in a statement by the Supreme Assembly of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party—which has won parliamentary seats as part of the “Armenia” bloc, led by second President Robert Kocharyan—which was read by its representative Ishkhan Saghatelyan during a press conference on Tuesday
"The Supreme Assembly of the ARF Armenia, proceeding from the current situation, announces that it will pursue the struggle for the removal of the homeland-betraying authorities [from power], will act as a radical opposition, will use all possible means of political struggle.
(…) it will continue the partnership to achieve shared goals through joint efforts.
It will be faithful to the struggle for the recognition of the independence of the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Republic, the restoration of territorial integrity, the protection of the rights of the displaced persons.
It will resolutely oppose the processes endangering the territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, and sovereignty of our country (…).
It will make every effort to strengthen public unity, to form a national network movement of resistance against anti-national, anti-state manifestations.
It will always keep under attention the tasks of protection of the rights of our compatriots, solution of social problems.
It will oppose the attempts to create a rift and sow discord between Armenia and the Diaspora, to diminish the role of established traditional [Armenian] organizations.
The homeland—the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh—the Armenian army, the future of our people are in danger.
The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun calls on the party ranks, our compatriots concerned about the future of the country, to continue the resolute struggle to remove the homeland-betraying authorities [from power] and build a strong Armenia as soon as possible," also reads the statement by the ARF Supreme Assembly.