ARF official: Armenia acting premier’s actions are crime

YEREVAN. – Actions of the acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and of other officials are a crime. Artsvik Minasyan, a member of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia, said this to a press conference Tuesday.

Minasyan noted that hundreds of criminal cases should be filed against Pashinyan and other officials who have used their official position and forced people to vote for the ruling party during the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. "We will present information about all those cases. The ruling party has tried to seize power," he added.

Also, Minasyan expressed hope that the Constitutional Court will find strength and make the right decision regarding the election results. "We hope that the Constitutional Court will also involve in the case the representatives of a number of state bodies, who were obligated to prevent the [electoral] fraud, but did not do that," Artsvik Minasyan stressed.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, another representative of the ARF Supreme Body, in his turn, stated that a large-scale fraud had occurred during the aforesaid elections, and that is why the voting results could not reflect the actual picture of the people's vote of confidence.