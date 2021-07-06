Lawyer: International community won't recognize results of 'trials' against Armenian POWs in Baku

The sham trial against Armenian prisoners of war in Baku is called for ‘proving’ Azerbaijan’s statements about Armenia. This is what lawyer Siranush Sahakyan said during a discussion on the issues of Armenian prisoners of war detained in Baku.
“The actions are rather primitive. If a person of the elder generation can be a veteran of the first war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], this means he is a good subject for presenting false stories. At the same time, these stories serve as some ‘evidence’ that Azerbaijan will definitely try to present to international partners in order to lower Armenia’s reputation,” the lawyer stated.
Sahakyan emphasized that the trials are taking place with several violations. They preceded the authorities’ political statements, and now courts are simply serving the wishes of the authorities. She added that the international community can’t accept the results of such ‘trials’.
Sahakyan stated that the recent trials showed that the captives are more like hostages since Baku is detaining them to present demands and bargain. She added that in spite of the information about Baku’s extensive list of crimes, the international community’s response is not sufficient.
Armenia’s Representative before the European Court of Human Rights Yeghishe Kirakosyan says Armenia has submitted two claims against Azerbaijan (on February 1) and Turkey (on May 9).