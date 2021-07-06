News
Man's body found at school in Armenia's Vanadzor
Man's body found at school in Armenia's Vanadzor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On July 5 at around 10:50 am the police station in the city of Vanadzor of Lori Province of Armenia received an alarm according to which on-duty doctors had left for School #18 and had found the body of a man.

According to shamshyan.com, police found out that the deceased man was 60-year-old citizen of Vanadzor Seyran Harutyunyan.

Based on the preliminary conclusion of a forensic doctor, no traces of violence were found on the body after an external inspection. The inquest officer decided to designate a forensic medicine expert examination of the dead body.
