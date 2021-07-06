ARF-D: 'Armenia' bloc didn't use administrative resources during election campaign

‘Armenia’ bloc didn’t use administrative resources during its election campaign. This is what representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters today.
As for the news about the participation of employees of Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine Closed Joint-Stock Company in ‘Armenia’ bloc’s rally, Saghatelyan assured that the employees attended the rally after work and returned to the combine after the rally was over.