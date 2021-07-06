News
US welcomes Azerbaijan's release of 15 Armenian detainees
US welcomes Azerbaijan's release of 15 Armenian detainees
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United States welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian detainees and Armenia’s actions to facilitate demining. This is what the US Embassy in Armenia reported, adding the following:

“The United States welcomes the July 3 release by Azerbaijan of 15 Armenian detainees and their return to Armenia. We also welcome Armenia’s decision to share information with Azerbaijan that will facilitate humanitarian demining.

These actions follow Azerbaijan’s June 12 release of Armenian detainees and Armenia’s decision to provide Azerbaijan information to facilitate humanitarian demining. This U.S.-supported effort, facilitated by Georgia, laid the groundwork for further cooperation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The United States also appreciates Russia’s efforts to support regional stability.

The United States continues to call for the return of all detainees and the exchange of all data necessary to conduct effective demining of conflict regions. We stand ready to support cooperation and the resolution of outstanding issues in the region. We also continue to urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to reengage in substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to negotiate a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement to the conflict.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
