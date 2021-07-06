ARF-D member: Residents of Armenia's Kut village voted for incumbent authorities

Residents of Kut village of Vardenis cast their votes for the incumbent authorities. This is what representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters.
According to him, the residents voted in favor of the authorities that helped bring the enemy to their homes and deprived them of their incomes.
“This means some people lost the immunity to defend themselves in consequence of the struggle that was led against national values for two decades. There is no other explanation,” he added and assured that all surveys showed that the authorities had failed to garner more than 30% of votes.