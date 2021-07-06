News
News
Armenia opposition "I Have Honor" bloc MP candidate to continue to be under arrest
Armenia opposition "I Have Honor" bloc MP candidate to continue to be under arrest
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Criminal Court of Appeal has denied the defense lawyers' appeal against the decision to arrest Gor Sedrakyan, an MP candidate from the opposition "I Have Honor" bloc of Armenia.

Defense attorney Gayane Papoyan told reporters that the prosecution had not provided adequate evidence that the act which Sedrakyan is accused of corresponded to the facts submitted. "That is, there is a discrepancy between the legal qualification of the act and the presented factual data," she explained.

The lawyer stated that the accusation was so baseless that only one grounds for arrest was presented. "They did not even put the grounds for escape, only the basis for exerting influence; but they cannot substantiate it with any factual data," she added.

Papoyan said that they have not yet received the aforesaid decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal to find out how the court reasoned the denial of the defense’s appeal.

The decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal will be appealed.

Gor Sedrakyan was arrested on June 19 within the framework of a criminal case on alleged vote buying.
This text available in   Հայերեն
