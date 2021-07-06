News
Attorney: Armenian doctor Armen Charchyan transferred to penitentiary institution, but needs doctors' supervision
Attorney: Armenian doctor Armen Charchyan transferred to penitentiary institution, but needs doctors' supervision
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


Armen Charchyan was transferred to Vardashen Penitentiary Institution on July 3 and is currently there. This is what Erik Aleksanyan, one of the attorneys of member of ‘Armenia’ bloc (the bloc won seats in parliament following the recent snap parliamentary elections), already former director of Izmirlian Medical Center and doctor Armen Charchyan, told reporters today.

“It’s not like he has good health. He has diabetes, and his blood sugar is very high. When he was being transferred, he had a statement of information stating that he needed to be under doctors’ supervision, but this isn’t being ensured now,” the attorney added.

Aleksanyan stated that relevant measures are being taken to transfer Charchyan to the Hospital for Convicts.

Charchyan has been charged under Article 154.2 of the Criminal Code—that is, giving bribes to voters, taking bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections, or obstructing the exercise of a voter's free will.

The court of first instance had ruled that he be remanded in custody. It had found that there were grounds to obstruct the investigation.

Also, the court had found Charchyan's detention to be illegal. After his release, he had given a press conference during which he had argued that the criminal case against him was concocted.

A recording was disseminated on the Internet, according to which Armen Charchyan was urging his employees at Izmirlian Medical Center to go and vote in the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. But according to his legal defense team, the edited version of that recording was submitted to the court, whereas in the full version, Charchyan had not threatened or put pressure on his employees.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
