Dollar rises after long decline in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 495.59/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.10 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 593.07 (up by AMD 1.01), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 686.14 (up by AMD 4.99), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.75 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 422.96, AMD 28,542.63 and AMD 17,511.01, respectively.