News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 06
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Dollar rises after long decline in Armenia
Dollar rises after long decline in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 495.59/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.10 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 593.07 (up by AMD 1.01), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 686.14 (up by AMD 4.99), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.75 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 422.96, AMD 28,542.63 and AMD 17,511.01, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia acting PM signs decision to set up inter-agency commission to solve irrigation issue
The aim of the commission is to...
 Armenia acting economy minister: Twice as many agricultural products already exported as in 2019, 2020
Everything is very good in terms of exporting agricultural products…
 Pashinyan: Armenia economic growth forecast for 2021 has risen from 3.2% to 6%
“But it is important that in parallel with these indicators, we are quite successfully carrying out the collecting of the revenue part of the state budget,” added the acting PM…
 Armenia acting deputy PM: There was widespread increase in pensions in 2020
The average monthly pension was 43,590 drams (approx. US$87)…
 Armenia economic activity index up by 10.9% in May compared to same period last year
The Statistical Committee has published the indicators characterizing the socioeconomic situation in the country…
 One dollar drops below AMD 500 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos