Digest: Armenian duduk legend dies, Azerbaijanis provoke fire exchange

Armenia-related top news as of 06.07.21:
FIRE EXCHANGE
Azerbaijan has provoked an exchange of fire in the border area of Verin Shorzha village of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.
The Armenian side has one slightly injured soldier, while the Azerbaijani side reportedly has two wounded servicemen.
AZERBAIJANIS
The Azerbaijanis, saying that the animals grazing on Armenian soil had crossed the border, took three of the animals of the Armenian shepherd in Khnatsakh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province.
The incident took place this morning at around 6:30 am.
IRAN BORDER
Azerbaijani presses reported that an armed incident took place on the Azerbaijan-Iran border, AP reported.
The news that the border trespassers were armed has been confirmed.
Mazakhir Gurbanov, who was wanted by Azerbaijani law-enforcement authorities, has received a firearm injury, and he died on the way to the hospital.
The others escaped to the territory of Iran.
MINIBUS
A car and a minibus crashed at around 10:10pm Monday on the Yerevan-Armavir motorway, in Armavir Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the accident.
The minibus was carrying about 20 children who are studying in various schools of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) city, and they were returning from Ashtarak Gorge where they had gone for recreation.
COVID-19
As of Tuesday morning, 53 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,661 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, three more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,530 cases.
DJIVAN GASPARYAN
People's Artist of the Armenian SSR, legendary Armenian duduk player Djivan Gasparyan has passed away Tuesday at the age of 92. This was informed by his grandson, Jivan Gasparyan Jr., also a well-known duduk player.
"The world has suffered an unimaginable loss tonight. He was not only a legend, but also a person with a beautiful soul. I write with great sorrow about my huge loss. May God keep your soul in the bright sky," Gasparyan Jr. wrote on Facebook.