Armenia MOD hosts solemn ceremony
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A solemn ceremony, with the participation of the top graduates of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University of Armenia, was held Tuesday at the Ministry of Defense, the latter informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The event was attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, his deputies, and heads of departments of the Armed Forces.

In order to encourage these graduates who showed excellent progress and high discipline during their studies, diplomas and "Excellent Education" commemorative medals were awarded to them on behalf of the Minister of Defense.

At the end of this event, Davtyan thanked Major Generals Armen Vardanyan and Ishkhan Matevosyan for their long and selfless military service, and awarded them with the respective diplomas and commemorative medals.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
