Armenia MP to not be appointed member of competition council for Anti-Corruption Committee chairperson selection

The Council of the National Assembly of Armenia today held a special session chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan.
The Council decided to repeal the Parliament’s June 29, 2021 decision on appointing a member of the competition council to be set up for selection of candidates for chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Committee.
By that decision, deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Heriknaz Tigranyan had been appointed a member of the competition council to be set up for selection of candidates for chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Committee.