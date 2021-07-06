UN calls for action against assaults on female activists in Tunisia

The United Nations has called on taking measures against assaults on female activists in Tunisia, MEMO reported.
The UN condemned on Monday the aggression of a Tunisian MP against his female colleague Abir Moussi during a parliamentary session on June 3. The international organization called on the authorities to “take appropriate measures” against such violence.
Independent MP Sahbi Samara slapped and kicked Moussi, the leader of the Free Destourian Party, as she was broadcasting a live feed on her phone of the session concerned with a law covering an agreement between the Tunisian government and the Qatar Fund for Development which will allow the latter to open an office in Tunis. Later the same day, Moussi was physically assaulted by Seifeddine Makhlouf MP of Al-Karama Coalition.