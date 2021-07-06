Armenia President congratulates Baroness Caroline Cox on her birthday

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Baroness Caroline Cox on the occasion of her birthday. The message particularly states the following:

“You have always stood by the side of the Armenian people, shared our pain and suffering and supported our just struggle to achieve freedom and independence in every way, and your more than eighty visits to Artsakh serve as the best testimonies of real friendship.

Taking the opportunity, I would like to express deep gratitude to you for the invaluable work that you have done since the very first day of the war and for your calls to the international community to protect the rights of the people of Artsakh. I am certain that your infinite generosity towards and dedication to the Armenians of Armenia and Artsakh will be remembered for centuries.”