Armenia Prosecutor General's Office forwards case regarding Armen Charchyan to court

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has approved the indictment for the case instituted in relation to the prima facie case of the director of a medical center (the director took advantage of the dependence of his employees, forced them to cast votes in favor of the alliance he represented during the snap elections of the National Assembly and to not cast votes in favor of a particular political party) and investigated by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia, and today, according to the charge brought against Armen Charchyan, forwarded the case to the Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan posted on his Facebook page.

The criminal case was instituted on June 18, 2021 by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia under the elements of Article 154.2 of the Criminal Code of Armenia, that is, giving bribes to voters, taking bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections, or obstructing the exercise of a voter's free will.

During the preliminary investigation, a charge was brought against Director of Izmirlian Medical Center Armen Charchyan (Charchyan is on the list of candidates of ‘Armenia’ bloc for Member of Parliament) under Article 154.2 for committing the aforementioned acts.

Prior to this, the prosecutor overseeing lawfulness of the preliminary investigation of the criminal case had addressed the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia with petitions to give consent to instituting criminal prosecution against Charchyan and depriving him of liberty, and the Central Electoral Commission had granted the petitions.