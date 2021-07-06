Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris: Head of Karahunj district is being politically persecuted

Head of Karahunj administrative district of the city of Goris Lusine Avetyan is being politically persecuted. This is what Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“This is not only political persecution, but also a phony criminal case,” he added.
Hovsepyan said he knows Lusine Avetyan and described her as an unbiased worker with a positive attitude and the best head of an administrative district that Goris has ever had.
Earlier, the Special Investigation Service of Armenia reported that Avetyan had granted money to 4 residents as ‘financial support’ and compelled them to participate in the election campaign that ‘Armenia’ bloc was going to hold in Goris on June 8 ahead of the snap parliamentary elections.
A charge was brought against her today, and a motion to arrest her has been forwarded to court.