Wednesday
July 07
Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris: Head of Karahunj district is being politically persecuted
Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris: Head of Karahunj district is being politically persecuted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Head of Karahunj administrative district of the city of Goris Lusine Avetyan is being politically persecuted. This is what Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“This is not only political persecution, but also a phony criminal case,” he added.

Hovsepyan said he knows Lusine Avetyan and described her as an unbiased worker with a positive attitude and the best head of an administrative district that Goris has ever had.

Earlier, the Special Investigation Service of Armenia reported that Avetyan had granted money to 4 residents as ‘financial support’ and compelled them to participate in the election campaign that ‘Armenia’ bloc was going to hold in Goris on June 8 ahead of the snap parliamentary elections.

A charge was brought against her today, and a motion to arrest her has been forwarded to court.
