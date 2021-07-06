Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Fizuli region

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the remains of another Armenian serviceman were found and removed after searches conducted in Fizuli region today.
“The searches for the remains of servicemen and civilians killed during hostilities or deemed to be missing in action to this day, continue in the territories that are now under the control of Azerbaijan.
Today a rescue squad conducted searches in Varanda (Fizuli) region. The squad found and removed the remains of another Armenian serviceman, who will be identified after forensic medicine expert examination.
As a result of the searches, since the truce, the remains of a total of 1,596 veterans of the hostilities and civilians have been removed from the occupied territories of Artsakh since the truce,” the press release reads.