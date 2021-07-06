News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 06
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Russian delegation to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly boycotts session
Russian delegation to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly boycotts session
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy boycotted the session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) as a sign of protest against violation of the rules and regulations on the part of members of the OSCE PA, TASS reported.

“If you want to work by the rules, then you should follow them. If you don’t want to work by the rules and want to make politicized and unilateral decisions, it’s your right, but we can’t take part in that,” Tolstoy said before leaving the hall.

Tolstoy declared that the OSCE PA has violated the rule according to which decisions are adopted based on the majority of two thirds of the members of the Assembly, not the votes of two thirds of the delegates attending the meeting.

Two resolutions are included in the working plan for the meeting. One of them, which was supported by 126 members of the Assembly, concerns the assessment on the actions of Russia against Ukraine. The other resolution concerns the Belarusian government’s actions against the opposition, and this was supported by 122 members. Overall, there are 323 members of the OSCE PA.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Outgoing MP attends OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session, speaks about Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
“Azerbaijan is engaged in human trafficking,” Ani Samsonyan stated…
 Additional opportunities created to organize protection of right to self-determination, says Karabakh state minister
Neither the authorities nor the people will accept a condition by which Artsakh will become part of Azerbaijan…
 OSCE Media Freedom Representative expresses concern at increased attacks on journalists in Turkey
“The safety of journalists is an indispensable prerequisite for media freedom...
 OSCE Chair-in-Office and Secretary-General discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
“Excellent meeting with my colleague @HelgaSchmid_SG...
French MFA: France hopes elections will provide Armenia with opportunity to solve several issues
France takes into consideration the...
 Russia ambassador to Armenia: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ format continues to function
"I believe a lot will depend on the position of the parties,” Kopirkin added…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos