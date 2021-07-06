Russian delegation to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly boycotts session

The Russian delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy boycotted the session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) as a sign of protest against violation of the rules and regulations on the part of members of the OSCE PA, TASS reported.
“If you want to work by the rules, then you should follow them. If you don’t want to work by the rules and want to make politicized and unilateral decisions, it’s your right, but we can’t take part in that,” Tolstoy said before leaving the hall.
Tolstoy declared that the OSCE PA has violated the rule according to which decisions are adopted based on the majority of two thirds of the members of the Assembly, not the votes of two thirds of the delegates attending the meeting.
Two resolutions are included in the working plan for the meeting. One of them, which was supported by 126 members of the Assembly, concerns the assessment on the actions of Russia against Ukraine. The other resolution concerns the Belarusian government’s actions against the opposition, and this was supported by 122 members. Overall, there are 323 members of the OSCE PA.