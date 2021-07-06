Armenian Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan to attend session for challenging results of snap elections

During a procedural session held on July 4, the Constitutional Court of Armenia examined and rejected the motion for judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan to declare self-recusal and not attend the session to challenge the results of the snap parliamentary elections held on June 20, Spokesperson of the Constitutional Court Eva Tovmasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“One of the judges of the Constitutional Court had to file a motion for judge Vahe Grigoryan to declare self-recusal in order for the motion to be considered during the procedural session, and a motion was filed, but it was rejected,” Tovmasyan said, yet failed to mention which judge had filed the motion.
There are reports that Vahe Grigoryan had also filed a motion for self-recusal of member of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan. Eva Tovmasyan neither refuted nor confirmed the news and only emphasized that a few motions were examined and rejected during the procedural session held on July 4.
‘Armenia’ bloc had applied to the Constitutional Court with the demand to annul the June 27 decision of the Central Electoral Commission. The bloc is challenging the constitutionality and lawfulness of the decision on the results of the snap parliamentary elections, as well as the factual data underlying the decision.