News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 06
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenian Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan to attend session for challenging results of snap elections
Armenian Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan to attend session for challenging results of snap elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

During a procedural session held on July 4, the Constitutional Court of Armenia examined and rejected the motion for judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan to declare self-recusal and not attend the session to challenge the results of the snap parliamentary elections held on June 20, Spokesperson of the Constitutional Court Eva Tovmasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“One of the judges of the Constitutional Court had to file a motion for judge Vahe Grigoryan to declare self-recusal in order for the motion to be considered during the procedural session, and a motion was filed, but it was rejected,” Tovmasyan said, yet failed to mention which judge had filed the motion.

There are reports that Vahe Grigoryan had also filed a motion for self-recusal of member of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan. Eva Tovmasyan neither refuted nor confirmed the news and only emphasized that a few motions were examined and rejected during the procedural session held on July 4.

‘Armenia’ bloc had applied to the Constitutional Court with the demand to annul the June 27 decision of the Central Electoral Commission. The bloc is challenging the constitutionality and lawfulness of the decision on the results of the snap parliamentary elections, as well as the factual data underlying the decision.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris: Head of Karahunj district is being politically persecuted
A charge was brought against her...
 Armenia Prosecutor General's Office forwards case regarding Armen Charchyan to court
During the preliminary investigation, a...
 Attorney: Armenian doctor Armen Charchyan transferred to penitentiary institution, but needs doctors' supervision
Charchyan has been charged under...
 Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal decision on Charchyan case to be announced on Thursday
Dr. Armen Charchyan is the Izmirlian Medical Center director, and an MP candidate from the opposition "Armenia" bloc, led by second President Robert Kocharyan…
 ARF-D: 'Armenia' bloc didn't use administrative resources during election campaign
As for the news about the...
 Armenia Constitutional Court to consider Friday the petitions challenging snap parliamentary election results
The petitions by four political forces…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos