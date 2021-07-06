Armenia Supreme Judicial Council declares warning against Judge Karine Baghdasaryan

The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia has granted the motion of the acting justice minister for subjecting Judge Karine Baghdasaryan of the Administrative Court of Appeal to disciplinary liability and has declared a warning against her, as stated in the decision posted on the official website of the Supreme Judicial Council.
The institution of disciplinary proceedings comes after the report that Chairman of the State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition Gegham Gevorgyan submitted to the Minister of Justice on February 11, 2021.