Catholicos of All Armenians sends condolence message to Jivan Gasparyan's family
Catholicos of All Armenians sends condolence message to Jivan Gasparyan's family
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians has sent a condolence message to the family of duduk player, People’s Artist of Armenia Jivan Gasparyan on the death of the duduk player, as reported the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The message reads as follows: “Talented Armenian duduk player Jivan Gasparyan passed away with great merit, and he was loved and respected by the Armenian people. For decades, he performed Armenian music in Armenia and abroad, serving for recognition and dissemination of Armenian culture.

The performances by the late Jivan Gasparyan were also widely used in foreign films that achieved huge success. With his style and taste, the master of the duduk received several prizes and awards in Armenia and abroad and was granted high state titles.”
Հայերեն
