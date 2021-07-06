Karabakh President assigns to increase amounts of financial support for post-war damages

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today convened an enlarged working consultation devoted to the course of implementation of the actions for the government’s provision of financial assistance to natural and legal persons who suffered material damages in consequence of the war unleashed against Artsakh on September 27, 2020, the Central Information Department of the Staff of the President of Artsakh reported.

The President stated that even though needs assessment is a difficult and extensive process in the current situation, the public administration and local self-government bodies of the country need to make efforts to implement the program on the basis of the principles of equality, fairness and generality.

Harutyunyan assigned to revisit the logic of the funds that are provided in exchange of the damages and essentially increase the amounts of funding, as well as to process the applications quickly and start allocating the funds.