Armenia Shirak Province governor to land users: All measures are being taken to solve irrigation water issue

Governor of Shirak Province of Armenia Hovhannes Harutyunyan today had a meeting with several land users who are concerned about the issue of irrigation water. As reported on the Facebook page of the regional governor’s office of Shirak Province, among the attendees were representatives of Shirak Water Users Company.

The regional governor informed that, by the decision of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, an inter-agency commission was set up a few days ago to prevent possible drought or water scarcity in Armenia, eliminate or mitigate the consequences of drought or water scarcity, coordinate the actions for identifying and promptly responding to possible issues, as well as coordinate the actions for development of a strategy on increase of effectiveness of irrigation.

Harutyunyan presented the course of actions, adding that the chairman of the State Water Committee will visit Shirak Province and that all the possible measures are being taken to solve the problem.

On July 5, residents of several villages of Shirak Province shut down the Azatan-Beniamin sector of the Yerevan-Gyumri highway with the demand to solve the irrigation water issue or compensate. The residents of Shirak Province had also shut down a road as a sign of protest last week.