OSCE PA elects new President

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) on Tuesday elected a new President; former PA Vice President Margareta Cederfelt (Sweden) was elected to this position, the OSCE PA website informed.

The results were announced at the closing plenary of the OSCE PA’s 2021 Remote Session, which concluded several days of debates, reports, and speeches.

Also on Tuesday, the Assembly heard from Swedish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde. “I congratulate Margareta Cederfelt on being elected President of the OSCE PA, and look forward to a close cooperation with her throughout the Swedish Chairpersonship,” Linde said.

In her remarks, Cederfelt highlighted climate change as one of her top priorities, and expressed hope that the world will emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.