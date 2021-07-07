Armenia Security Council secretary: CSTO chief's statements give grounds for Azerbaijan to provoke border incident

Some statements made by the CSTO had a certain impact on the provocation organized by Azerbaijan in Verin Shorzha village of Gegharkunik Province. The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, said this on Public TV, referring to the incident that took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border Tuesday.

"In [CSTO Secretary General] Mr. [Stanislav] Zas' interview, our main concern was that non-constructive statements can have a negative impact on the peaceful settlement process, and such statements give Azerbaijan grounds to resort to provocation. The stability of the border is fragile at the moment. Negotiations are underway with the Russian Federation to deploy border forces to rule out such incidents. We hope that in the near future we will have a situation where Russian border troops will be stationed, there will be delimitation and demarcation in the areas where a crisis has been created since May 12," he said.

According to Grigoryan, some of the statements made by CSTO Secretary General about the situation on the border are inaccurate, and the head of the Security Council of Armenia added that steps are being taken to organize a visit of the CSTO Secretariat to Armenia.

Touching upon Armenian acting PM Nikol Pashinyan's upcoming visit to Moscow, the secretary of the Security Council said that the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, the border situation, and the development of the Armenian-Russian relations will be on the agenda.

And commenting on the proposal of regional cooperation in the format proposed by Turkey, Armen Grigoryan stated: "It is not completely specified what the format of ‘3+3’ is. Besides, we have a trilateral format—Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia—which is [currently] frozen due to the border situation; but if the border situation is resolved in the near future, we will go to the moving of that format forward."