Newspaper: It is known why Armenia acting PM is heading for Moscow

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Zhoghovurd daily has learned details from RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit today to Moscow where he will meet with RF [(Russian Federation)] President Vladimir Putin.

According to our information, among other issues, the leaders of the two countries will discuss the options of deploying Russian peacekeepers on the border of Armenia. Note that Pashinyan had spoken about this option back in May. In particular, on May 29, he noted (…) who could be deployed in the Sotk-Khoznavar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in case of withdrawal of the troops of the two countries.

"If Russia agrees with this idea, it could be the Russian border guards, or the observer groups of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, or both the border guards and the observers," he said. At the same time, he added that those forces present at the border should provide guarantees for the withdrawal of troops from both sides.

And here, Pashinyan is implementing this plan of his now—after being reproduced [to power].

And, according to our information, not only that option will be discussed today [in Moscow], but it is not ruled out that a document will be signed in accordance with those provisions.

It should be reminded that the Azerbaijani side has invaded the RA border in three directions since May 12, and is still in the RA territory. But it is still unknown where the Russian forces will be deployed, how the [Armenian-Azerbaijani] border will be drawn.