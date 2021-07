Haiti President Jovenel Moïse killed in attack

Acting premier gives special instructions regarding EU Commissioner's upcoming Armenia visit

Ambassador to Iran: Many petitions by foreigners in Armenia for getting coronavirus vaccine in our country

Armenia teen drowns in Armavir Province after rescuing his 2 friends from canal

Government: Armenia unemployment drops by 2.7 percentage points

Stepanakert: Any attempt to include Karabakh in Azerbaijan is doomed to failure

Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Armenia Constitutional Court includes ruling political force as 3rd party

Gold rises in price

Judicial farce against 2 Armenian captives continues in Azerbaijan

140 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijan interested in cooperation with CSTO

Artsakh President: Deserter officials should be fired

US banned from selling air tickets to Belarus

World oil prices do not show common dynamics

Lavrov: Russia commitments within CSTO on Tajik-Afghan border situation remain in force

Newspaper: Armenia authorities go on "MP hunt" from opposition

Newspaper: It is known why Armenia acting PM is heading for Moscow

OSCE PA elects new President

Armenia Security Council secretary: CSTO chief's statements give grounds for Azerbaijan to provoke border incident

Sputnik Armenia releases Serzh Sargsyan's article 10 years after Kazan Summit devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia Shirak Province governor to land users: All measures are being taken to solve irrigation water issue

UN calls for action against assaults on female activists in Tunisia

Karabakh President assigns to increase amounts of financial support for post-war damages

Catholicos of All Armenians sends condolence message to Jivan Gasparyan's family

Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris: Head of Karahunj district is being politically persecuted

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council declares warning against Judge Karine Baghdasaryan

Armenian Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan to attend session for challenging results of snap elections

Russian delegation to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly boycotts session

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Fizuli region

Armenia 3rd President condoles with Jivan Gasparyan's family over death of duduk player

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office forwards case regarding Armen Charchyan to court

Serzh Sargsyan attending Communist Party of China and World Political Parties Summit

Armenia police chief makes a number of new appointments

Armenia President congratulates Baroness Caroline Cox on her birthday

Digest: Armenian duduk legend dies, Azerbaijanis provoke fire exchange

Armenia Ombudsman: Azeri soldiers steal 3 horned animals from minor son of shepherd in Khnatsakh village

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: I bow with great gratitude before Djivan Gasparyan’s merit, memory

Armenia’s Sarkissian extends condolences to President Putin on Russia plane crash

Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Putin over Russia plane crash

Armenia MOD hosts solemn ceremony

Dollar rises after long decline in Armenia

Armenia MP to not be appointed member of competition council for Anti-Corruption Committee chairperson selection

AraratBank and FMO unlock funding for underserved entrepreneurs (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition "I Have Honor" bloc MP candidate to continue to be under arrest

Armenia ministry to announce place and time for Requiem Service for duduk player Jivan Gasparyan

Armenia Court Bailiffs Service chief resigns

ARF-D member: Residents of Armenia's Kut village voted for incumbent authorities

Karabakh President receives Armenia Investigative Committee chairman-led delegation

Armenia opposition party leader addresses acting PM, proposes to reinstate Ministries of Culture and Agriculture

Armenia acting PM to leave for Moscow on working visit

Attorney: Armenian doctor Armen Charchyan transferred to penitentiary institution, but needs doctors' supervision

Lawyer: International community won't recognize results of 'trials' against Armenian POWs in Baku

Azerbaijanis took animals from Armenia Syunik Province village, says community head

Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal decision on Charchyan case to be announced on Thursday

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan is doing everything it can to legalize trials against Armenian POWs

ARF-D: 'Armenia' bloc didn't use administrative resources during election campaign

Man's body found at school in Armenia's Vanadzor

US welcomes Azerbaijan's release of 15 Armenian detainees

Eurowings starting flights between Yerevan, Cologne

Armenia acting PM expresses condolences on death of Jivan Gasparyan, cites William Saroyan's remarks about duduk player

Azerbaijan soldiers provoke fire exchange in Armenia Gegharkunik Province village area, there are wounded

Armed incident takes place on Azerbaijan-Iran border, 1 injured

ARF official: Armenia acting premier’s actions are crime

Court considering appeal of arresting ‘Armenia’ bloc member physician

Two Armenians accused of 'espionage' in Azerbaijan

ARF: We will continue the struggle with Armenia authorities

Wizz Air to launch flights between Yerevan, Vienna

Russia companies can participate in solar panel production in Armenia, says acting economy minister (PHOTOS)

One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Criminal case against Armenia army General Staff ex-chief goes to court

Minibus carrying about 20 schoolchildren crashes in Armenia’s Armavir Province

Pashinyan to Nazarbayev: I reaffirm Armenia’s readiness to expand, strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan

Aram I wishes speedy recovery to Pope Francis

55 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Tert.am: Azerbaijan complicates challenge of reaching durable peace over Karabakh, says John Evans

World oil prices going up

Rosaviatsiya allows resumption of flights to Turkey from 13 more Russia cities, as of July 12

Contact with plane is lost in Russia Far East

Newspaper: Information on Armenia officials’ business trips to be restricted?

France welcomes release of 15 Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

Newspaper: Armenia acting PM decides not to forgive MFA that went against him

France Senate blocks climate change referendum

Israel defense minister offers to assist Lebanon

Over 50 mass media representatives hurt during protest of opponents of LGBT march in Tbilisi

Ukraine, US, Poland and Lithuania to hold military drills

'Armenia' bloc issues statement on occasion of Constitution Day

MP elected based on Armenia ruling party's list is using swear words against residents of Tavush Province

Turkey and Azerbaijan among countries with which Zelensky says friendship is favorable for Kyiv

Rate of emigration from Armenia grows by 28% in second quarter of 2021

Armenia citizens can travel to Germany for tourism purposes

Ural Airlines to launch direct flights to and from Nalchik and Yerevan starting July 8

Over 1,000 Afghan soldiers escape to neighboring Tajikistan after clashes with Talibs

Turkish Air Force commander on working visit to Azerbaijan

Armenia acting PM signs decision to set up inter-agency commission to solve irrigation issue

Armenia acting economy minister attending Innoprom-2021 International Industrial Trade Fair in Russia

Karabakh State Minister receives rector of Armenian National Agrarian University of Armenia

Azerbaijani soldier fires gunshots at Armenian cross-stone in Hadrut (VIDEO)

Digest: 1,595 soldiers bodies found in Nagorno-Karabakh, more on COVID-19 in Armenia and Artsakh

Armenia Shirak Province residents shut down Yerevan-Gyumri road, demand not met